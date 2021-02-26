Health order changed: Sedgwick County bars can be open until 2 a.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns issued a new health order that begins tonight at midnight.

The biggest change is that restaurants and bars will no longer have a midnight curfew. The curfew was in place as a way to control the spread of the coronavirus.

But with coronavirus case counts dropping in Sedgwick County, Minns has relaxed the health order.

The new health order also allows entities that have room for 400 to 1,000 people to have 25% of fire code occupancy without needing approval.

Places that have room for more than 1,000 people must still submit a plan to the county.