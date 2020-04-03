1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Healthcare advocates ask to get rid of administrative burdens during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: Alec Gartner

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Healthcare advocates are trying to make sure doctors and nurses are treating as many patients as they can during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Kansas Hospital Association and the Kansas Medical Society have sent recommendations to state insurance companies that they believe would lessen the number of administrative requirements during the crisis.

“If there are requirements that create a barrier either to the patient or the provider, let’s look at relaxing those barriers now, at least for the time period that we’re talking about,” said Tom Bell, president of the Kansas Hospital Association.

They said doctors, nurses, and hospital workers don’t need to be bogged down filling out paperwork.

Recommendations include if a doctor isn’t in your plan’s network, that could be overlooked during this time, and insurance companies should have to treat telemedicine the same as a doctor’s visit.

Other issues like submitting claims and timely filing requirements could take up time.

Advocates said now is the perfect time to ease the workload for the healthcare workers.

“Some of these requirements are processes that we complain about anyway, but we feel like especially in these times, they’re ones health plans need to take a serious look at,” Bell said.

Bell said the federal government has started to loosen similar requirements in order to focus on the needs of patients.

Bell said KHA will be discussing the issues with some of the state’s insurance companies in the coming days.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories