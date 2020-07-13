Heartspring confirms six COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heartspring says six staff tested positive for COVID-19 in its residential school.

On July 7, Heartspring notified employees and families of the initial positive test. After being sent home to quarantine due to contact with the original staff member, the other five employees were tested for COVID-19 per the organization’s requirements.

“While we have followed highly restrictive measures, we were unable to prevent against staff becoming infected while in the community and unknowingly bringing the virus to Heartspring,” says Heartspring President and CEO Karina Forrest-Perkins. “Because we have a significant number of employees currently in quarantine, we anticipate more cases will emerge over the coming days.”

Heartspring is taking measures to ensure the safety of our families and staff by maintaining close contact with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County Health Department.

While the Heartspring leadership team does not believe the residential school employees have had contact with any outpatient clients or staff, Heartspring Pediatric and Autism Services departments will be temporarily closed starting today, July 13, until further notice. During this time, all Heartspring staff will be tested for COVID-19 and additional campus-wide sanitization will take place.

“The safety of Heartspring families and staff continues to be the organization’s top priority,” states Forrest-Perkins. “We will take bold and thorough measures to ensure our campus remains safe from the risks and dangers of the pandemic.”

