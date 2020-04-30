Hesston couple charged after police say they claimed to have coronavirus and coughed at Walmart

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Harvey County Chief Deputy Attorney Jason Lane filed charges Thursday against two people who Newton Police say walked through a Walmart coughing on other people, saying they had the coronavirus.

The incident is alleged to have happened on April 6 at the Walmart in Newton. Police began investigating after seeing a video on social media.

According to Lane, Hazel Hamrick, 29, and Ernest Williams, 47, both of Hesston, are accused of telling customers and employees that Williams was infected with novel coronavirus in an attempt to cause fear.

Hamrick faces two felony counts of criminal threat. Williams faces two felony counts of aiding and abetting criminal threat.

Lane says each count carries a penalty range of 5 to 17 months in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

He says both Hamrick and Williams also face a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

They are both out on bond. Their first appearances in court are scheduled for June 2.

