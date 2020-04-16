Hospital employee in Rooks County tests positive for coronavirus

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rooks County Health Center (RCH) reported Thursday that an employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which can cause COVID-19.

According to the hospital, the employee had no symptoms and passed the screening protocol when they arrived for work Tuesday, but then the worker began feeling sick.

The staff member reported the symptoms and was screened again with a second temperature check. Due to the symptoms and a change in their temperature, a culture was taken by a swab test and sent to a lab for analysis. The worker went home and began self-quarantining.

The hospital reports that the swab test came back quickly showing positive. The quick turnaround allowed contact tracing to be initiated promptly.

Every RCH employee who had significant contact with the staffer has been notified and they are taking additional safety steps. Significant contact is defined as being closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes.

“We knew that this day would come and we have been prepared for weeks on how to handle just such a situation,” said AJ Thomas, CEO of Rooks County Health Center. “We have a great system in place and the hospital continues to operate in a safe manner for patients and staff”.

For more information, visit the RCH website at rookscountyhealthcenter.com.

Thomas emphasized that everyone should maintain social distancing and stay informed through reliable and scientific-based information and don’t forget to wash your hands.

