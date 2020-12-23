Hospital in Hutchinson has 15 employees out with coronavirus, gives update on vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC) says it has 15 workers out with the coronavirus. That number is included in the hospital’s latest virus update.

The hospital currently has 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the patients are on ventilators.

Some of the hospital staff received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine last Friday. The ones who were vaccinated are considered in the top tier for exposure.

Yesterday, 850 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived. The hospital says it is going to frontline workers.



HRMC says the Moderna vaccine offers more flexibility because it does not need to be stored at the extremely low temperature that the Pfizer vaccine needs.

Each vial of the Moderna vaccine has 10 doses. The Pfizer vials have 5 doses each.

HRMC says that once a vial is activated, the vaccine is only viable for a few hours. The hospital is making sure that vaccinations happen in groups of 5 or 10 people so that no doses will go to waste.

The hospital does not know about the timing of future vaccine allotments. It plans to request the vaccine until all workers who want it have received it.