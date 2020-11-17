Hospital in Rice County tightens visitor policy due to coronavirus

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The hospital in Rice County is not allowing visitors under most circumstances. It says it is due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

The hospital is currently at Level 3 – Red, which means:

No visitors are allowed for patients in the facility, with the exception of patients under the age of 18, patients in critical condition, or patients nearing the end of life

Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one guardian at a time for the duration of their stay. A total of two guardians are allowed to alternate their time in the facility.

Labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person, who will remain the same support person for the duration of their stay

All persons must be screened by a staff member upon arrival

All visitors will be asked to remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit, unless stepping out for patient privacy

Visitors will be asked to use the patient’s bathroom while in the facility

Masks are required to be worn in public areas of the hospital, and will be encouraged in patient rooms. The patient and the visitor will be asked to wear a mask when hospital personnel enter the room

Employees are not permitted to have visitors, unless the employee is a patient of the facility, or the visitor is essential to the operation of the organization.

The only public entrance at the hospital is through the Emergency Department doors.