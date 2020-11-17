Hospital in Rice County tightens visitor policy due to coronavirus

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The hospital in Rice County is not allowing visitors under most circumstances. It says it is due to the increase in coronavirus cases.
The hospital is currently at Level 3 – Red, which means:
- No visitors are allowed for patients in the facility, with the exception of patients under the age of 18, patients in critical condition, or patients nearing the end of life
- Patients under the age of 18 are allowed one guardian at a time for the duration of their stay. A total of two guardians are allowed to alternate their time in the facility.
- Labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person, who will remain the same support person for the duration of their stay
- All persons must be screened by a staff member upon arrival
- All visitors will be asked to remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit, unless stepping out for patient privacy
- Visitors will be asked to use the patient’s bathroom while in the facility
- Masks are required to be worn in public areas of the hospital, and will be encouraged in patient rooms. The patient and the visitor will be asked to wear a mask when hospital personnel enter the room
- Employees are not permitted to have visitors, unless the employee is a patient of the facility, or the visitor is essential to the operation of the organization.
The only public entrance at the hospital is through the Emergency Department doors.
