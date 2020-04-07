Hospital parking lot: Showing appreciation with car lights in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Cars filled the parking lot of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Monday evening.
With their car lights flashing, the city and residents of Hutchinson wanted to say thank you in a visual way and also pray for the medical staff at the hospital.
The effort was organized by local churches wanting to demonstrate appreciation to first responders and staff who work at the hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tennessee DA: Anyone not following stay-at-home orders will face jail time
- ‘Don’t have shame’: Advice from a financial planner if you lost your job due to coronavirus
- Heroes in uncharted territory: Medical staff brace for what’s to come
- COVID-19 antibodies: Testing for them and learning about their power
- K-State students design 3D print face shields for healthcare workers