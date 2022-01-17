Hospitals find new ways to fight COVID as some treatments are in short supply

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Monoclonal antibody therapy has proven to help COVID-19 victims from becoming critical hospital patients.

Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, also called monoclonal antibody infusion treatment, is a way of treating COVID-19 through intravenous (IV) infusion. The goal of this treatment is to help prevent hospitalizations, reduce viral loads and lessen symptom severity.

In some areas, those drugs are getting harder to find.

“Unfortunately, as times progressed, the supply of those has gone downhill,” said Kenneth Hoover, director of pharmacy at McPherson Hospital.

Hoover says the team at McPherson Hospital meets each day to talk over resources both locally and nationally.

And the team is getting creative in early COVID-19 patients to keep resources healthy along with patients.

“People talk about the rapidly changing variables; the data. The science changing all the time, and there’s some truth to that,” said Hoover. “So each day here, our team huddles to come up with a plan for the resources that we have, the patients that we see, coming to look at the picture locally and nationwide. We’ve done a very good job of that.”

Hoover says monoclonal antibody drugs are dispensed to hospitals based on federal and now state protocols.

So with supply harder to find, the team is looking to other drugs for early COVID-19 patients.

That now includes Remdesivir, among other therapies to try and knock down the viral load of COVID-19 in patients.

“We are glad and proud to say that we will be able to provide that to the McPherson community,” said Hoover. “There are a lot of surrounding areas that have not been able to bring this process to play, and so I am glad to be able to say we are going to be able to do this.”