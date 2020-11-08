Doctors urge Wichitans to get their flu shot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We know that COVID-19 is spreading in our community, but doctors say the next thing to be prepared for is the flu.

Doctors say now is the time to get your flu shot if you haven’t already. It can take a couple of weeks to be fully effective so they warn not to delay. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Maggie Hagan says flu season is just getting started, and it may not hit its peak for a few months. But as the Wichita community is now seeing its first flu hospitalization, Dr. Hagan is concerned that with the added stress on ICUs from COVID and non-COVID-19 patients, the system could be stressed.

“We have ICUs completely full of patients with COVID and step-down units that are not ICU also full of those less sick. So, we really don’t have any room to add in anymore.”

She says social distancing and even staying away from immediate family if they’re sick is important to slow the spread of both flu and COVID-19.

