Hospitals serving Kansas stressed as coronavirus cases rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Several dozen hospitals that serve Kansas patients are reporting that they expect to deal with staffing shortages over the next week as the state continues to report an average of well over 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day.
The Wichita area’s two major health systems said Wednesday that almost 150 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, their highest numbers since the pandemic began.
The state Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday added 2,988 confirmed and probable cases to the state’s count since Monday to bring the pandemic total to 92,215.
Forty-three hospitals told the Kansas Hospital Association that they expect to deal with staffing shortages within the next week.
