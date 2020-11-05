Hospitals serving Kansas stressed as coronavirus cases rise

In this photo provided by Ascension Via Christi Health System, Jenifer Phelps, right, a nurse manager, talks with patient Angie Mooneyham in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Wichita, Kan. The hospital has created two new units for coronavirus patients as hospitalizations have increased, both in Wichita and across Kansas. (Ascension Via Christi Health System via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Several dozen hospitals that serve Kansas patients are reporting that they expect to deal with staffing shortages over the next week as the state continues to report an average of well over 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day.

The Wichita area’s two major health systems said Wednesday that almost 150 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, their highest numbers since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday added 2,988 confirmed and probable cases to the state’s count since Monday to bring the pandemic total to 92,215.

Forty-three hospitals told the Kansas Hospital Association that they expect to deal with staffing shortages within the next week.

