House leadership members react to Governor Kelly’s plan to reopen the Kansas economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly addressed Kansans and shared — “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” — stating her timeline to reopen the Kansas economy in various phases, with Phase One coming up on Monday, May 4.

In response to Governor Kelly’s plan — Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe), Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita), and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch (R-Ottawa) issued a joint statement — highlighting the lack of details in the governor’s address.

In their joint statement released Thursday evening, Ryckman, Hawkins, and Finch said, “Tonight leaves Kansans with more questions than answers. We were hopeful the Governor would issue a statewide plan to safely re-open the Kansas economy like other Governors have done. Instead, she has passed the buck onto the counties, leaving businesses to deal with a patchwork of regulations and not holding businesses accountable to the same rules.”

Their statement continued, “Under the Governor’s new order, certain small businesses are blocked from re-opening regardless of the safety precautions they take. Yet, those same small businesses can’t access unemployment benefits because of the Governor’s broken system. And they can’t access the resource website she promoted tonight – it’s broken too.”

In conclusion, Ryckman, Hawkins, and Finch stated, “Kansans deserve answers so we can work together to save lives and save jobs over the coming months. We need to know the specific metrics that must be met in order to move into the next phases. If you give a Kansan a goal, they will work to achieve it. We didn’t get that tonight from Governor Kelly.”

To view Governor Kelly’s plan — “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” click here.

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., left, R-Olathe, speaks to reporters as Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, listens, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers have finished the first half of their annual, 90-day session and have left their first big votes on the budget, cutting income taxes and legalizing medical marijuana until the second half. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

