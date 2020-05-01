How are non-essential businesses in Wichita preparing to re-open?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several non-essential businesses are preparing to return to work.

On Friday, KSN News spoke with a hairstylist and a bar manager who say they are putting the down-time to good use. They both say as of now, they’re keeping themselves busy with their families or using this time to disinfect their locations.

Andrea Menorez is a self-employed hairstylist. She says the off time has been a blow to the pocketbook.

“Financially and all of that it has been tough. My husband and I are both not working right now. He works at Spirit. It’s been tough for us, but we have just been doing what we can, budgeting,” said Menorez.

If the state does allow salons to open on May 18, Menorez would end an eight week stretch of unemployment. Similar to nightclub manager Coral Ames who says she is ready to get back to work.

“And we will be using non-reusable plastic cups, so everybody will have their own cup,” said Ames.

KSN News also reached out to several other bars and salons. Many of them are still working on tightening up their plans to reopen.

