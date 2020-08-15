How are school protecting contract workers during the pandemic?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Efforts are being made to keep contract workers in schools safe. KSN News sat down with Business Representative, Esau Freeman this week and asked him what contract workers can expect to see once kids return to school.

One thing they are trying to figure out is how to use different schedules for those contract workers to help limit the amount of people inside buildings. Esau freeman says the less people they have in the building while custodial workers are cleaning, the better that is for them. Freeman also says they’re giving custodial workers the proper gear to disinfect areas and asking everyone to wear mask.

“I think the key here is the adults in the building, the people who are preparing for our students to come back, really need to make sure like they’re playing or practicing like they’re going to play the game. And above all don’t go to work if you’re sick. Please use your sick leave that’s what it’s there for,” said Esau Freeman, Business Rep SEIU Local 513.

Freeman says union and school board leaders have also talked about a two-week remote learning session after every holiday break to minimize the spread of the virus.

