How do Kansas nursing homes compare with vaccinated workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas has set a goal that long-term care facilities (LTCFs) have at least 90% of their staff vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, only four of the LTCFs in Kansas meet that goal. The state says a dozen LTCFs have no vaccinated workers. To make it easier for families to see how nursing homes are doing, the state has created an online map and a data table.

The Kansas LTCF information will be updated each Friday by 12:30 p.m. The red dots are places that have fewer than 50% of workers vaccinated. If you click on the map, it will take you to the dashboard where you can see the names of facilities and use a search function.

Kansas Long-Term Care Facilities COVID-19 Staff Vaccination Coverage (Courtesy KDHE)

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) and Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE) collaborated to create the online dashboard. They made the move because they say the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are developing an emergency federal requirement.

If a facility is not CMS certified (federally certified), it will not be on the dashboard.

KDADS says the anticipated new requirement is a key component of protecting the health and safety of nursing home residents and staff by ensuring that all nursing home staff receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The importance of vaccinations for individuals who work with the older population so profoundly impacted by COVID-19 can’t be overstated as the decision to get vaccinated can not only protect their health, but the health of their colleagues, patients and their families, and the communities they serve,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said in a news release.

The state is using federal data to get the Kansas data for the dashboard. As of Aug. 26, the data shows that in Kansas, 86.7% of current residents and 58.1% of the current staff have completed COVID-19 vaccinations per facility.

The state dashboard includes the most recent healthcare personnel vaccination rate data available from CMS. CMS publishes data reported by nursing homes to the CDC’s NHSN on a weekly basis; the data is typically published 11 days after being submitted.