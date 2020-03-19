How Textron Aviation’s furloughs impact the economy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Textron Aviation employees are being required to take a four-week furlough. The furloughs will be staggered started Monday, March 23 through Friday, May 29.

Jeremy Hill, Director of Economic Development and Business Research at WSU, says Textron’s furlough is actually a good alternative compared to layoffs.

“We’re probably gonna have a recession from what’s going on with the coronavirus, keeping labor is very important,” said Hill.

He believes it is a strategy that other companies might want to follow during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It starts to do more of that social distancing. Especially, for those companies that have a lot of that hand touch labor, and you just can’t get around it. This is a good alternative.”

Hill, says while the furloughs are a hard hit, the coronavirus is causing an even larger issue for the aviation industry.

“Where is the demand when you can’t fly commercially? Spirit is gonna be hurt, and you can’t fly those business jets like Textron will hurt,” he said.

During the furlough, if Textron employees have a vacation or sick time, they can use it.

Hill says the bigger question is whether or not they would even use that income.

“Because we are doing social distancing we are holding onto our cash. We can’t really go out and buy as much.”

Gary Plummer, President and C.E.O. of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, says Textron’s announcement reminds him of the 2008-2009 recession.

“We saw the recovery in the general aviation sector took a little while to comeback, and we should probably expect that again this year,” said Plummer.

Hill says the time it takes to get the coronavirus under control will be a key factor in a recession that might follow.

“We want short shallow recession and aerospace will be right back up, and we will be using this labor and re-engaging them sooner, but if it gets longer, we will have significant layoffs and that will be a really bad thing for this economy,” said Hill.

Plummer says he does expect other companies to make similar decisions like this as the coronavirus concerns continue.

“We will get through this we always do but it’s gonna take some time,” said Plummer.

