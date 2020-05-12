How to get a marriage license in Kansas during coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Judicial Branch says eight more district courts will resume issuing marriage licenses, joining the ten courts that have already been processing marriage licenses since April 20.
The newest courts to offer the service are in Barton, Leavenworth, Lyon, Miami, Pawnee, Reno, Saline, and Thomas counties. They will start Wednesday, May 13.
The courts use a process that does not require in-person contact. Applicants must call the court to begin the process.
Because applying for a marriage license includes revealing personal information, the court uses an encrypted email exchange or U.S. mail to communicate with the applicant.
Before coronavirus, applicants had to appear in person in the clerk of court’s office to swear an oath that they were of legal age to marry or had necessary consent, were not related in degrees prohibited by law, and had no legal reason why they should not marry.
Now, that oath will be done on paper.
If a person applied for a marriage license before the courts closed on March 18, and the marriage license was not issued, they will need to submit a new application.
Courts that will issue marriage licenses
People who live in Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, or Wyandotte county will get their marriage licenses through the district court in their county:
- Johnson County District Court — Olathe — 913-715-3428
- Sedgwick County District Court — Wichita — 316-660-5900
- Shawnee County District Court — Topeka — 785-251-6362
- Wyandotte County District Court — Kansas City — 913-573-2834
People who live in other counties will now be able to choose from 14 court locations to get a marriage license:
- Barton County District Court — Great Bend — 620-793-1856
- Crawford County District Court — Pittsburg — 620-231-0380
- Douglas County District Court — Lawrence — 785-832-5256
- Ellis County District Court — Hays — 785-628-9415
- Finney County District Court — Garden City — 620-271-6120
- Ford County District Court — Dodge City — 620-227-4609
- Harvey County District Court — Newton — 316-284-6890
- Leavenworth County District Court — Leavenworth — 913-684-0700
- Lyon County District Court — Emporia — 620-341-3280
- Miami County District Court — Paola — 913-294-3326
- Pawnee County District Court — Larned — 620-285-6937
- Reno County District Court — Hutchinson — 620-694-2956
- Saline County District Court — Salina — 785-309-5831
- Thomas County District Court — Colby — 785-460-4540
