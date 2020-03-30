Humane Society feels the effects of coronavirus

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Animal shelters are feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

To help with the overflow, the Finney County Humane Society sends their animals to other shelters in Colorado or Wyoming, but the state line restrictions have halted any transports.

“We had a bunch of cats and dogs that were lined up to leave to rescues, but with vets closing down to non-essential, we haven’t been able to take dogs and cats out to rescue and that puts us in a bad spot when we have other animals coming in,” said Finney County Humane Society Kennel Attendant Jacobi Geier.

Shelter officials said they are seeing more surrenders because owners have either lost their jobs or worry they won’t be able to afford them.

“There’s always been owner surrenders, but it seems like there’s been a lot of owner surrenders and we take feral cats and so like I said when full, when the shelter gets really full, there’s no other option if we’re not being able to transport out of here,” said Geier.

While the shelter doesn’t euthanize their animals, they may have to if they have no more space for animals.

“40% of our animals are transported out to rescues since we have such a large intake, about 20% are reclaim, 20% are adopted, and so that leaves another 60% as to what happens to them,” said Finney County Humane Society Marketing Manager Nikki Spanier.

The shelter is donating food to those who need assistance during this time. They are also encouraging those who are stuck at home to either adopt an animal or help by fostering one to keep empty kennels. More information can be found on their Facebook page here.

