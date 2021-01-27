Hundreds of people wait in line for hours in Great Bend hoping to get a shot at a COVID-19 vaccine

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – With more doses arriving in counties across the state, many health officials are running into the reality that there are not enough doses to vaccinate their entire communities.

In Barton County, officials are giving doses of the COVID-19 vaccines quicker than the amount of time they’ve had them. After only having the vaccines for nearly 24 hours, in just under two hours, 300 first-round Moderna shots are now in the arms of the public.

But 300 doses calls for another 300 people waiting to get vaccinated. On Wednesday, cars lined up at sunrise, hours before the 1 o’clock vaccination start time.

“People started lining up actually before we got here this morning. We got here very early at seven to do snow removal and there were already about 40 to 50 cars lined up,” said Phil Hathcock, Barton County Administrator.

Law enforcement was tasked with directing the flow of traffic. Several cars had to be turned away due to the limited number of doses.

“By 10 o’clock we probably had in the neighborhood of 100 cars lined up and just before noon we were completely full 300 cars,” said Brian Bellendir, Barton County Sheriff.

The urgency for many comes from the, no appointment needed, first-come first-serve process set forth by the county.

“We don’t have enough doses to get out to the people that want them. So that’s a major limiting factor for us,” said Hathcock.

Great Bend lifers Kenneth and Trudy Damon say they showed up two hours before vaccinations started, only to find they weren’t first in line.

“We thought we’d be early, and we got out here and there’s already four lines and we started the fifth line,” said Kenneth Damon.

Many are calling the shortfall of doses disappointing.

“You know, it’s frustrating that we don’t have enough to serve our people,” said Hathcock.

But people are remaining hopeful.

“We’ll defeat this thing. You gotta have a positive attitude. I believe in what the people are doing and what they’re doing. We’ll get by this,” said Kenneth Damon.

The county had to turn away 15 cars today because it ran out of vaccines.

County officials report another 300 doses should be arriving each week for the near future, and as soon as those doses are in their hands, they will be getting them in the arms of those in the community.