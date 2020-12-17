Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Hunter Health Clinic receives COVID vaccine, staff to get vaccinated

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More COVID vaccines arrived in Wichita on Wednesday meaning more healthcare workers are getting vaccinated.

Hunter Health Clinic started vaccinating staff. The clinic said this was an important first step in making sure those on the frontlines are protected.

“It’s important that they receive the vaccination first because we’re actively seeing and treating these patients on a daily basis so it just gives the added protection to continue to treat these patients within the community,” said Callie Wentling Hunter Health director of primary care.

Officials said the clinic is still waiting for the necessary freezers to store the vaccine. In the meantime batches of the vaccine are coming from a supplier in Oklahoma.

