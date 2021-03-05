Hunter Health hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Native Americans on March 13

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hunter Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum located at 650 N Seneca St. Wichita,

This event is open to Native American individuals aged 18 and above and their immediate household members, aged 18 and above. Immediate household members do not have to be Native American but do need to arrive with a household member who is Native American and can provide the necessary verification. Individuals must present Native American verification, which typically includes one of the following:

Indian Membership Card

Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB)

Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) letter

Native American race listed on a birth certificate

No appointment is needed. However, you must show up at your allotted time based on your last name’s first letter.

Last name A-L at 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Last name M-z at 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Hunter Health will be administering up to 1,000 vaccines. First, come-first serve. There will be no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, but you do need to bring your insurance card if you have health insurance. Individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a short-sleeve shirt to allow easy access to the arm.

“Because we are the only Urban Indian Health Program in Kansas, providing COVID-19 vaccines to these individuals is our priority. We are strongly encouraging Native American individuals to get vaccinated so we can curb the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access to get vaccinated,” said Callie Wentling, PA, Director of Primary Care.

American Indian and Alaska Native people have died in connection with COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate of white people in a sample of 14 states, according to a new analysis published by the CDC.

In addition to being a community health center, Hunter Heath is one of 41 Urban Indian Programs nationally and the only Urban Indian Program in Kansas. For vaccine distribution, Hunter Health is receiving vaccines through the Indian Health Services (IHS) network rather than the state’s Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) distribution network. Hunter Health will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.