Hunter Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 18 and older

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hunter Health Central Clinic is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday, March 27, and hopes to vaccinate more than 1,000 people.

Hunter Health says it is offering the Moderna vaccine to anyone who is 18 and older, which is different than the current vaccination schedule the state is promoting.

The free vaccination clinic is Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. inside Hunter Health Central Clinic, 527 N. Grove, Wichita.

Even though the clinic is free, you should bring your insurance card if you have health insurance. Also, wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible.

Click here to schedule your vaccination.

Hunter Health has been promoting the clinic in areas with a higher-than-average population of community members who are underserved and disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

“We must prioritize underserved communities to receive these COVID-19 vaccines,” Tara Nolen, community health manager, said in a news release. “The pandemic has disproportionately affected underserved communities, particularly those of color. Engaging with vulnerable groups for the vaccine will have lasting impact on health outcomes by improving the long-term health of underserved patients.”

The CDC says the highest percent of COVID-19 cases are among non-Hispanic White people.