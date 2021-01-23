Hutchinson Community College begins packed athletic schedule for the spring semester

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a long time coming but sports are finally back in action up at Hutchinson Community College as they host more sports than they ever have in the spring semester.

Over the next four months, HCC along with the rest of the Jayhawk Conference will see nine different sports in action.

“The conference did a nice job of scheduling putting events on different days and doing a good job of making sure one institution is not piled up on one day,” Josh Gooch, HCC’s athletic director explained.

Men’s and women’s basketball tipped off last night with the Blue Dragons getting a pair of victories against Bethany college and Seminole State College.

“We’re just happy to have the opportunity to finally get on the court,” said John Ontjes, HCC’s head women’s basketball coach.

However, no fans are allowed to watch their teams in person until at least next month.

“At that point in time in February the presidents will reconvene they’ll vote and they’ll decide if we’ll have fans moving forward,” said Gooch. “Really, our take is, we want to do whatever we can to provide this opportunity for them to compete.”

“Eventually, I think the normal way with fans and being able to start our season in November, but we’re just excited to be able to play,” added Ontjes.

But it’s not just basketball, football is preparing to kick off their schedule on March 26.

“It’s different because usually, they’re done,” said Gooch. “They’re working through some practices maybe 14 or 15 spring football practices. It will be different competing, having actual games taking place, contests that matter for our student athletes.”