Hutchinson continues to limit spread of COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Hutchinson is continuing to be proactive in its efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.
“Based on the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Reno County Health Department (RCHD) and the White House’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread.”
Effective March 18th, the following City facilities will be closed to the public:
- City Hall, 125 East Ave B
- Parks and Facilities Office, 1600 S. Elm St.
- Public Works, 1500 South Plum
- Hutchinson Zoo Gift Shop and Education Building, 6 Emerson Loop
- Carey Park Golf Course Club House, 9 Emerson Loop
- Homebuilders Shelter, 2 Emerson Loop
- Rice Park Community Building, 44 Swarens
- Memorial Hall, 101 S Walnut
- The Hutchinson Sports Arena, 720 East 11th Ave
- Hutchinson Animal Shelter, 1501 South Severance
