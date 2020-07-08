Hutchinson High School commencement to be held Saturday, July 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 308 says this year’s Hutchinson High School commencement exercises will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Gowans Stadium. The date has been moved up a day to provide an inclement weather backup day.

Each graduate will be given four guest tickets. HHS also will be live-streaming the ceremony for those that cannot attend or are medically compromised. The link information for the live stream will be announced later.

Graduates need to be at Gowans Stadium on Saturday, July 25, by 8:20 a.m. to get lined up.

The district is encouraging all families to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Graduation practice is at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, in the SAC and should conclude by 10 a.m. This is mandatory for any student walking in the ceremony. The four guest tickets will be given at practice.

In case of inclement weather, the first alternative plan will be to have graduation at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 26, at Gowans. If it appears Saturday’s weather will not cooperate, staff will announce the alternate plan during practice on Friday, July 24.

