HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Students at Hutchinson High School will return to class next week on the modified hybrid schedule.

Starting Monday, students whose last names start with the letters A through L will be in class on Mondays and Wednesdays. Students whose last names start with M through Z will be in class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All students will continue with remote learning on Fridays.

Hutchinson elementary schools and middle schools are already on the modified hybrid system.