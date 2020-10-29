Hutchinson, Norton, Ellsworth prisons continue to battle coronavirus outbreaks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state’s prison population has seen another increase of coronavirus cases.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) updated its COVID-19 data Thursday morning. It shows the prison in Hutchinson currently has 317 active cases – 279 are inmates. 38 are employees.

KDOC shows the prison in Norton has 208 active cases – 186 inmates, 19 employees.

The prison in Ellsworth added 51 positive cases, all inmates, from last week.

Since the pandemic began, KDOC says there have been 10 prison deaths due to COVID-19.

KDOC COVID-19 Status