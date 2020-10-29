Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Hutchinson, Norton, Ellsworth prisons continue to battle coronavirus outbreaks

by: KSNW

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The state’s prison population has seen another increase of coronavirus cases.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) updated its COVID-19 data Thursday morning. It shows the prison in Hutchinson currently has 317 active cases – 279 are inmates. 38 are employees.

KDOC shows the prison in Norton has 208 active cases – 186 inmates, 19 employees.

The prison in Ellsworth added 51 positive cases, all inmates, from last week.

Since the pandemic began, KDOC says there have been 10 prison deaths due to COVID-19.

KDOC COVID-19 Status

FacilityCurrent
Staff
Cases		 +/-
from last week		Current
Resident
Cases		+/-
from last week		Current
Positive
Residents Housed
at this
Facility		Staff
Deaths
(Since
pandemic
began)		Resident
Deaths
(Since
pandemic
began)
El Dorado5+212-36Yes
Ellsworth4-583+51No1
Hutchinson38+12279+26Yes1
Lansing1-26-5Yes24
Larned0-12No changeNo1
Norton19+2186+11No
Topeka2+20No changeNo1
Winfield0-249+6No
Wichita Work Release0No change0No changeNo
KJCC5+20No changeNo

