Hutchinson playgrounds closed, parks and trails remain open

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson playgrounds will be closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic locally. The city says plastic and metal are used extensively in its playgrounds and according to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 can live multiple days on those surfaces. Although Hutchinson playgrounds are closed, parks and trails remain open for outdoor activities and exercise.

Users are advised to use parks and trails responsibly by following these guidelines:

Avoid contact with common surfaces and benches

Maintain a 6-foot distance between you and others

Share the trail and alert other users when you pass

Wash your hands before and after trail use

DO NOT gather in groups of more than 10

DO NOT use parks or trails if you feel sick

“Getting outside and moving are so important to our physical and mental health,” said Justin Combs, Director of Parks and Facilities for the City of Hutchinson. “We are committed to doing all we can to keep people safe while still allowing opportunities to use our local park system.”

