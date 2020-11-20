Hutchinson Police Department transitions to COVID-19 response plan

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department announced late Friday that they were moving to “Tier II” of their response plan effective immediately due to COVID-19 concerns.

HPD will continue to respond to injury accidents or alcohol related accidents but say that if you are involved in a non-injury accident where the vehicles are operable and there is no alcohol or drug use suspected, then you should move your vehicles to a safe area and exchange information required by your insurance carrier.

The HPD is not allowing walk in reporting at the Law Enforcement Center. They say that if you need assistance, please instead contact them at (620) 694-2816.

Please understand the safety of our community is their first and greatest concern. The Hutchinson Police Department will continue to respond to all crimes in progress. All other calls for service will be handled over the telephone. Hutchinson Police Department press release

The HPD reports that all fingerprinting services are suspended. If you have a Records request, you are asked to call (620)-694-2838 or Email: hpdrecords@renolec.com.