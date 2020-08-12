Part of Hutchinson prison on lockdown because of 94 new coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kansas (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Correctional Facility Central Unit is on lockdown after 84 residents and 10 staff tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) says a total of 99 residents and 17 staff have tested positive since the pandemic began. Five residents and 7 staff have recovered.

The KDOC says all the positive cases are asymptomatic.

KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda says they have consulted with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

New steps include:

All residents in the Central Unit will remain locked in their cells

Necessary movement will be done in cohort groups

Essential resident workers in laundry and food service will continue to operate on a limited schedule

Some residents may be relocated to Lansing Correctional Facility’s COVID-19 Medical Unit

“The measures taken today will help mitigate the risk of continued exposure at the facility, helping ensure the health and safety of our staff and residents,” said Zmuda in a news release.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility houses 1,884 men. It has 3 buildings including the Central (all custody levels), East (low-medium custody) and South (minimum custody) units.

LATEST STORIES: