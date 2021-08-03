Hutchinson Public Schools announces all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Public Schools on Tuesday announced that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask indoors in all USD 308 facilities, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Wednesday.

Outdoor activities and events will not require masks, but are recommended.

No temperature checks will occur by the district before entering USD 308 buildings.

It is recommended that staff and families practice home symptom screenings prior to coming to work or school.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required by the district, but it is encouraged to all who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Superintendent Mike Folks said the goal is to keep students in school for the entire year.



View a video message from Superintendent Mike Folks.

“District leadership has been researching and receiving input from various medical and state agencies over the past few weeks, and have determined district protocol in response to the prevalence of the delta variant in Reno County,” said Folks, “The delta variant has been found to be easily transmitted and prone to cause serious health issues in young people.”

The superintendent said the goal is to provide as much normalcy as possible so we can continue to deliver the best educational opportunities for our students.

“Thanks for your help, and thanks for your understanding. I look forward to kicking off a great new school year in a few days,” said USD 308 Superintendent, Mike Folks.

The protocols are subject to final Board of Education approval before becoming policy on Monday, August 9, 2021.