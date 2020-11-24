Hutchinson Public Schools: Board makes change to modified hybrid attendance plan

Coronavirus in Kansas

KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education announced Monday that they altered the modified hybrid attendance plan in place when the school gating criteria is in either the orange or red zone as long as staffing allows for it.

Under this change, Fridays, beginning Dec. 4, will be fully remote learning days for all pre-kindergarten through high school senior students.

Mondays and Wednesdays will continue to be in-person learning for Group A students (last names starting with A to L) with Tuesdays and Thursdays in-person learning for Group B students (last names starting with M to Z). Group A will learn remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays while Group B learn remotely on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Previously, Group A and Group B students attended alternate Fridays. Schools are closed this Friday for the Thanksgiving Recess.

