Hutchinson Public Schools going remote next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson USD 208 announced schools will be going to remote learning next week.

Each Friday, the Reno County Health Department releases the 14-day positive test rate and the new case average, which puts the county in the red zone. The district said their COVID-19 gating metrics dictate decisions.

Currently the numbers are:

14-day positive test rate – 18.9%

14-day new case count – 259

The school district encourages our teachers, parents, students and their grandparents who live in Reno County to be tested at the free community testing events.

Reno County Health Order 20-03 has been put into place which limits mass gatherings to 100 people. It does not include public and private business/school functions.

