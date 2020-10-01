Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Hutchinson Public Schools moving to hybrid learning due to COVID-19 rise

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Classroom (Getty Images)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 308 Hutchinson said the district is moving from its current in-person instructional model to hybrid learning for all students on Monday, October 5, due to a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The district said they are going hybrid to reduce class sizes that will allow for better social distancing and to avoid having to go to full remote learning.

Group A will be students with last names starting with A through L, and Group B is students with last names starting with M through Z.

For the week of Oct. 5

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
Group AOn CampusAt HomeAt HomeConferences/No SchoolNo School
Group BAt HomeOn CampusAt HomeConferences/No SchoolNo School

Beginning the week of Oct. 12:

MondayTuesdayWednesdayThursdayFriday
Group AOn CampusAt HomeOn CampusAt HomeAt Home
Group BAt HomeOn CampusAt HomeOn CampusAt Home

The district said because next week has parent-teacher conferences, Group A will attend on Monday and Group B will attend on Tuesday. All our students will learn from home on Wednesday.

The district said parents will receive more information Friday.

For those involved in middle school and high school sports, students will continue to practice and compete. Spectators will not be allowed at any home sports.

Parent-teacher conferences will be virtual – either electronically via Zoom or other conferencing tools or telephone calls. The district said parents will receive notes on how to set up conferences.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories