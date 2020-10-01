Hutchinson Public Schools moving to hybrid learning due to COVID-19 rise

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 308 Hutchinson said the district is moving from its current in-person instructional model to hybrid learning for all students on Monday, October 5, due to a significant increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area.
The district said they are going hybrid to reduce class sizes that will allow for better social distancing and to avoid having to go to full remote learning.
Group A will be students with last names starting with A through L, and Group B is students with last names starting with M through Z.
For the week of Oct. 5
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Group A
|On Campus
|At Home
|At Home
|Conferences/No School
|No School
|Group B
|At Home
|On Campus
|At Home
|Conferences/No School
|No School
Beginning the week of Oct. 12:
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Group A
|On Campus
|At Home
|On Campus
|At Home
|At Home
|Group B
|At Home
|On Campus
|At Home
|On Campus
|At Home
The district said because next week has parent-teacher conferences, Group A will attend on Monday and Group B will attend on Tuesday. All our students will learn from home on Wednesday.
The district said parents will receive more information Friday.
For those involved in middle school and high school sports, students will continue to practice and compete. Spectators will not be allowed at any home sports.
Parent-teacher conferences will be virtual – either electronically via Zoom or other conferencing tools or telephone calls. The district said parents will receive notes on how to set up conferences.
