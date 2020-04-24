Hutchinson Regional Airport feeling the pinch of COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The stay-at-home order is halting travel and grounding flights but it’s not just the big airports feeling the pinch. Regional airports are seeing revenues take a dive.

It’s normal to see the sights and sounds of planes landing and taking off at the Hutchinson Regional Airport. But since the pandemic, things have changed quite a bit.

“It’s been pretty quiet to be honest with you,” said Pieter Miller, Airport Manager.

Silence is the new normal, and it’s translating into loss revenues. Miller said overall traffic is down about 75 percent. Typically the airport averages about 300 arrivals and departures but now on a good day, Miller said they are lucky to get 50 causing the airport to see a 95 percent drop in fuel sales.

“And when people aren’t flying in and buying fuel then it actually hurts our budget. So it’s a little tougher to make ends meet,” said Miller.

Less traffic also means airport vendors like the on-site restaurant and aircraft maintenance companies are struggling. Sixty percent of the airport’s budget is sustained by the revenue from their lease agreements.

“So as long as everybody’s paying their rent, and the sales tax continues to come in then the airport budget seems to be ok. But within two or three months that all could change,” said Miller.

The ripple effects could trickle into the local economy. Since 2017, Miller said the airport had an economic impact of just under $20 million.

“If this goes on for a long time, then the economic impact could be substantial for a community the size of Hutchinson. If we’re able to keep going and things get back to normal in the next couple of months we’ll probably be alright with minimal impact,” said Miller.

An economic impact that could be replicated in other Kansas communities with airports. According to the Alliance for Aviation Across America, in Kansas, public airports support more than $9 billion in economic activity annually and support nearly 34,000 jobs.

The Hutchinson Regional airport has put many house projects and minor maintenance on hold for now to conserve funds.

“Just to see how the cash flow and the revenue sources pan out,” said Miller.

Hoping things return to normal sooner than later.

“All we can do is react and do what we can do to keep the lights on and say that we are still open for business and just hope for the best and see how it ends up,” said Miller.

