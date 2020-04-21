Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announces cost-saving measures

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System notified employees Tuesday at its hospital campus, Horizons Mental Health Center, Health-E-Quip, and Hospice and Home Care of Reno County, that it is undertaking cost-saving measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System stated that in compliance with state and federal health recommendations to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, it has reduced many of its regular service offerings. This has resulted in significant revenue losses for the organization. At the same time, they are experiencing increased expenses as a result of the efforts to prepare for treating patients infected with the virus.

“These unprecedented times call for our organization to be responsive and decisive in order to maintain our future financial health,” Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System said.

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System said it is implementing temporary cost-saving measures, including executive and managerial staff pay decreases, employee furloughs, reduced work schedules, and reductions in benefits.

