Hutchinson Regional Medical Center closes hospital to visitors

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced that the potential spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has necessitated closing the hospital to visitors effective Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Officials said visitors will be allowed access to the hospital. Any exceptions to the new rules prohibiting visitors will be considered on a case by case basis, with provisions possible for pediatrics and end-of-life situations.

The Emergency Department entrance will remain open but will be restricted to physicians and patients seeking emergency care.

“The COVID-19 virus poses an unprecedented threat to the health of our community. We acknowledge this will be stressful to our patients and their families, but it is necessary to protect the health of our patients, providers and staff. During this trying time, we ask everyone to treat others with patience and grace as we overcome these challenges,” said Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (HRHS).

