Hutchinson Regional Medical Center deploys tent while hospital resources are being tested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The hospital in Hutchinson says it is nearing its limit of COVID-19 patients, and they are taking measures to deal with the increase.

“This is hitting critical proportions,” says Chuck Welch, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center vice president.

The tent outside the hospital in Hutchinson is ready to be used, but Welch is hoping it is not needed.

“As soon as the emergency department cannot take on anymore family or COVID patients, then we would move whatever we needed to out into that tent,” says Welch.

He says the hospital is reaching a point where resources are tested.

“All the typical pathways that we would have to route patients to Hays or Wichita, those are gone. And really what we are fighting against is the ever position where we have to decide who lives and who dies, who gets a breathing machine and who does not?” says Welch.

The Kansas Hospital Association says hospitals are being pushed to the limit daily.

“We are able to get our patients in Kansas the bed and care that they need so we are watching it closely but are able to find those locations to serve those communities, but it is just taking us longer in some cases and we are going a little further away,” says Cindy Samuelson.

In Hutchinson, resources are critical as are the administration’s pleas for people to prevent further spreading.

“We have readily available 31 COVID beds. Quote on quote COVID beds. Eighteen of those being ICU or critical beds another 13 in our primary COVID ward and this weekend we had to again open up another portion of our hospital and move our patients out and make that a COVID ward,” said Welch.

