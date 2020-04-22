Hutchinson, Reno County brace for financial impact of COVID-19

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A $1.3 million deficit is what the city of Hutchinson is now facing with sales tax revenue down. Starting Sunday, the city will cut overtime for police officers and implement voluntary furloughs. If the budget doesn’t get better by June, the city could cut salaries and do long-term furloughs and layoffs.

Reno County will slash more than $1 million from the budget. The county commission approved this. Each department will lose between $1,000 and $120,000. They’ll save money by not filling open positions and not buying cars.

