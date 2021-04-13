“I wanted the one and done” Sedgwick County residents react to Johnson and Johnson vaccine halt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Blood clot concerns put the brakes on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the United States. Some COVID clinics are now on pause.

The decision coming down early Tuesday morning from federal officials. Six women have been diagnosed with rare blood clots, one of them has died. Each received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The news comes as Sedgwick county planned to vaccinate thousands on Tuesday with one dose shot.

Volunteers at the clinic Tuesday were quick to stop the J & J vaccine. Telling everyone who was signed up and in line that they would not be getting that specific vaccine.

“Well, you know what they say one and done,” said Benja Willis Brown, who was scheduled to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday.

“Really, we were hoping to do the one and done,” said Janice and Doug Wilson, who were also scheduled to get the vaccine.

Disappointing news for the thousands of people planning to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Sedgwick county on Tuesday.

“We kinda wanted that one because that one we didn’t have to come back again,” said Stacey Briscoe who was scheduled to get the J & J vaccine Tuesday.

The health department was offering the J & J vaccine all day. The first all-day clinic since the rollout began after receiving 5,800 doses last week.

“This is actually my second time trying to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” said Brown.

Before the doors to the clinic opened, the county sent out emails to those who signed up saying no Johnson & Johnson would be going into people’s arms, offering Pfizer instead.

“Since I was here this time I took off work to come again so I just went ahead and took it,” said Brown.

“Everyone has been very receptive and has chosen to come on in and get the Pfizer vaccine, so we are very happy about that,” said Adrienne Byrne, the Sedgwick county health director.

Byrne said there are plenty of doses of the Pfizer vaccine to get everyone vaccinated.

“There’s been a couple people that were hesitant and just talk with them about let’s just get one dose, and you know, go from there,” said Byrne.

“They’re looking out for us, so I think that is a good thing,” said Shonn Briscoe, who was scheduled to get his vaccine Tuesday.

Sedgwick county will not give out the J & J vaccine on Thursday as planned. The Pfizer vaccine will be available. It’s unclear when and if the Johnson & Johnson will be offered in the county again.