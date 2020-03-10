Wichita airport waiting to see how fewer seats to some destinations impacts travel plans, prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A week after Wichita airport officials said United Airlines announced it would be offering fewer seats to some destinations, officials and passengers are wondering what that impact will be.

“As far as airline schedules, we have seen a slight reduction in United’s capacity in April. The capacity reductions are 13% fewer seats to Denver and 4% to Houston,” said Valerie Wise, Air Service & Business Development Manager.

Wise says there is a chance those reductions could mean travel schedules may change and even the possibility of cheaper ticket prices.

“It is kind of hard to say,” Wise said.

Passengers leaving and flying into Eisenhower National Airport said, for the most part, their tickets were regularly priced — while also admitting they purchased their tickets weeks, some even months, ago.

“I would have said it would have been very normal price,” said Anna Blanchat. “If there are any great deals, I did not get them.”

Nancy Stadler flew into Wichita this afternoon and for the most part agrees.

“It was about average,” she said. “We booked it a couple of months ago.”

The seat reductions are set to start in April so Wise is still not sure the magnitude of what that impact would. She can only guess at this point.

“What you might see is some lower fares although I have not seen that yet and we are heading into the busy spring break travel season but this year could be different.

That might also depend on where people are flying to and from.

“It was what I expected,” said Wichitan Craig Schroeder. “I booked two weeks ago, and thought I would pay a little bit more and it was not that bad.”

But for others, a good deal on a seat still may not be enough to get them on a plane.

“I have got a flight going to New Orleans in a couple of weeks, and it is only $250. Normally, it is about $300-400 at this point in time,” said Tiffany Laveist. “I may not be going to be honest with you. I work in a hospital so I understand the severity of what’s going on.”

One person told KSN their trip from Atlanta seemed unusually empty — while others say Monday felt like a typical day of flying.

