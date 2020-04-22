ICT Together: New organization’s mission to thank frontline workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It started as an idea from a Wichita doctor to make sure medical professionals had the gear they needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, but it quickly turned into a larger mission now working to support local frontline workers.

Dr. Bradley Dart is an orthopedic surgeon in Wichita working with Ascension Via Christi hospitals. A few weeks ago he started noticing needs for medical professionals and a desire from the community to help out. Restaurants started bringing food to the hospitals, individuals dropped off homemade masks.

“I saw a growing need for people that wanted to help but didn’t know how to help,” said Dr. Dart. “I recognize what it’s like to be a health care worker and have someone show gratitude. We do this without needing that, but it sure makes our day much brighter.”

Dr. Bradley Dart, an orthopedic surgeon with Ascension Via Christi, talks about ICT Together outside the St. Francis campus on April 20, 2020. (KSN Photo)

Within a few weeks, he gathered individuals and organizations from across the city to bring together their expertise to create a new organization: ICT Together. The mission is to support all frontline workers, like nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, paramedics, and first responders while also providing opportunities for local businesses.

“I’d like to see local businesses get involved, to help our local businesses at the same time,” said Dart. He acknowledged many Wichita businesses are struggling financially due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. He said this is “something that allows our businesses to support themselves at the same time they’re supporting health care workers.”

Website to help frontline workers and local businesses

The website has a section for businesses to enter their information, explaining what services they can provide. Dart says it should take less than 5 minutes for a business to fill out the user-friendly application. So far he’s had interest from those offering lawn care services, car decontamination and cleaning, grocery services, and food donations. Frontline workers can then browse the services available to find what best fits their needs.

There’s also a way to donate money on the website, to help meet the needs of front line workers. The organizers have talked about supporting local nurses who are traveling to hard-hit areas, with care packages or providing help for families at home. The group also wants to help workers if they do get sick while caring for patients with COVID-19.

“Theres not a single person that hasn’t been affected by [the pandemic], we’d like to help everyone if possible,” said Dart.

“We can’t do it without them.”

Mattie Schuster is a nurse in the Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department. She knows many people are struggling with the changes forced by the COVID-19 because people are worried about their loved ones.

“This a very difficult time for everyone, not just us. Everyone goes home to a family,” said Schuster.

Her daily decontamination process is time consuming but necessary. It’s unlike anything she’s experienced in her nearly 10 years at Via Christi.

Community member donates masks to Ascension Via Christi on April 8, 2020. (KSN Photo)

“My family is in the basement until I can go take a shower, put my dirty clothes in the laundry, clean everything, disinfect my way in the house and everything I touch,” said Schuster. “Then I can say hi to everybody. Better safe than sorry.”

“Honestly a ‘thank you’ for me personally is more than anything than I could need or want,” said Schuster. “We just want to take care of everybody and help everybody get through this safely.”

Dr. Thomas Higgins, a physician with Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department says he sees this organization providing a way to give back to the team he works with every day in the emergency room, sharing that this is a difficult time for workers.

“It takes it toll on a day to day basis, I think just worrying about a lot of extra things,” like the decontamination process, following new procedures, and the fear of the unknown said Higgins

“I’m going to say for me personally, don’t do it for me. We have nurses who are expecting, they have families and little ones at home, environmental services and people that keep us stocked,” said Higgins. “We have so many people in the hospital, it is a team. Sometimes we’re the face of it, but the fact of it is, we can’t do it without them and I’d love to see them get some recognition and some help.”

“We’re not excluding anyone that needs our help.”

Dr. Dart hopes the organization will help the community for a long time to come, beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a “network for future issues that might arise.” He hopes it will continue to grow to help those in need.

“We’re not excluding anyone that needs our help. I would like to have an avenue for people to contact us, if we can help them in any way possible,” said Dart. “There’s not a single person that hasn’t been affected.”

The organization is continuing to grow and find ways to help more individuals. Dart is hoping to create a portion of the website for individuals to volunteer their services, possibly picking up groceries or doing other tasks.

Notes of thanks outside Wesley Medical Center (KSNW-April 20, 2020)

Several individuals and organizations have stepped up to help. Web design services were donated by Bruce Rowley, managing partner at RSM Marketing Services. Jennifer White, founder of ICT S.O.S. helped with the non-profit arm of the organization and provided a method for people to donate. Other individuals stepped in to help and the city’s two main hospital groups, Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center, were quick to support the project.

“Our first responders and our healthcare workers, just like everyone else, are nervous about their own health and heath of their families and friends,” said Kevin Strecker, CEO for Ascension Via Christi Hospitals. “They’re putting themselves in harms way at this time so anything the community can do is very much appreciated.”

“To work in a hospital, you have to have a deep desire to take are of people, to hep people. All healthcare workers have that they want to take care of patients and families as well.” said Bill Voloch, CEO of Wesley Medical Center. “It is awesome to see. I work around people every day that give themselves to humanity and people who are hurting. It takes a special person to take care of patients and there’s about 3000 of them doing that in there.”

Visit the ICT Together website to learn more about the organization.

If you know someone who is working on the front lines, submit their photo to our Frontline Fighters photo gallery to honor all our essential workers. Whether you or your loved one is a medical worker or emergency responder, someone stocking grocery store shelves, or keeping goods and services going, we want to celebrate those workers in our photo gallery.

LATEST STORIES: