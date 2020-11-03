ICU beds in Wichita filling up with COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are 111 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds at Wesley and Via Christi. One week ago there were 90, that is an increase of 21 patients. There are a total of 208 ICU beds in Wichita.

On Monday the state set another record for its largest number of reported coronavirus cases over seven days.

The virus is hitting but leaving officials in even urban areas worrying Monday that people aren’t following public health advice closely enough.

Based on state health department data, Kansas had a rolling average of 1,507 new confirmed and probable cases a day for the seven days ending Monday.

The department added more than 4,000 cases to the state’s count since only Friday to bring the total to 89,227. The worst per capita spikes in cases in recent weeks have been in rural counties but health officials elsewhere say they’re seeing community spread.

LATEST STORIES: