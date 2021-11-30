If you had your water disconnected due to impact of COVID-19, you may be eligible for assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas households adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may benefit from a new program to help restore or prevent disconnection of drinking water and wastewater services.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is the administrating agency for the Emergency Water Assistance Program (EWAP), a new temporary federal program authorized by the American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

“The program’s sole focus is to restore or prevent disconnection of water to Kansas households,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “Kansas was awarded $9 million to support hardworking Kansas households who have gotten behind on their water bills because of the pandemic.”

Once the funding is exhausted, the program will end. Households may apply only once for the program and it is separate from other DCF assistance programs such as the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

Applications for EWAP will be available Dec. 1. Kansans are encouraged to click here.

An EWAP qualifying Kansas household: