‘I’m paying the price for it’: Kansas 20 year old warns others about coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) — A 20-year-old Manhattan woman has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks at Kansas University Medical in Kansas City after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Cecilia Erker developed a secondary infection. It destroyed most of her right lung and she’s having surgery next week.

She is sharing her story in hopes that other young people will start to take the virus seriously.

“I went out to restaurants, hung out with friends, you know, and now I’m paying the price for it, and I regret it, if I could take it back, I would,” said Erker.

“I never thought I’d be in this position, to be two weeks away from turning 21, and I’m basically losing a lung.”

Before the coronavirus, Erker was living an active and healthy life. She says the classic symptoms came out of the blue in early July.

“I woke up and I mean, I felt like I got hit by a bus. I was running a 102 degree fever, I had a cough,” she said.

She says the experience has been terrifying.

“It’s very real, no one’s invincible, no one’s immune, it doesn’t matter if you’re young, old, healthy,” said Erker.

