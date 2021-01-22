Inmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19

FILE – This March 23, 2011, photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Guards at the facility say two previously unreported mass disturbances during which inmates took control for hours of parts of facility preceded a June 2017 prison uprising. Low staffing, overcrowding and general tensions have created dangerous conditions, and […]

TOPEKA, Kansas – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that an El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident who died on Jan. 21, 2021 had tested positive for COVID-19.

This was the second COVID-19 related resident death at EDCF, and the 14th resident death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

According to KDOC, the resident tested positive for the virus on Dec. 26, 2020, and was transferred to the hospital on Jan. 11, 2021. He was a 60-year old white male.

The resident was serving a 25-years to life sentence for first degree murder. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since May 1999.

