Inmate at Sedgwick County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Monday that an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Before being arrested, the sheriff’s office said the inmate was tested by the Sedgwick County Health Department early last week due to having been in contact with a person in the community who tested positive for COVID-19. The sheriff’s office said the inmate was asymptomatic at the time of booking and was immediately placed in quarantine in an onsite clinic in a negative airflow room. The inmate will remain in quarantine while in custody and until a negative test result is received.

The sheriff’s office said they, “are continuing to maintain sanitization standards to take care of our staff and inmates which include issuing extra soap and having disinfectant available as needed. All inmates have been issued face coverings for the last several months. Additionally, all staff has face masks to wear. We have full medical staff on site. Should further need to quarantine more inmates arise, we have already established a plan to care for and quarantine individuals to minimize further exposure to inmates and to staff.”

