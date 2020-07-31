Inmate who was in Sedgwick County jail tests positive for the coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says another inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. But the test result did not come back until after the inmate had been released from the jail.

The sheriff’s office says the inmate reported he was sick on Monday, July 27. He had symptoms and was placed in medical isolation pending the results of a COVID-19 test.

The inmate was released from custody before the positive test result came in on Thursday.

Using guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the jail’s medical provider will offer testing to 27 workers and 78 inmates who may have had contact with the inmate.

Two inmates already have symptoms and are in medical isolation. The other 76 inmates will be quarantined until they are medically cleared.

The KDHE will contact 4 other inmates who were released from the jail before the inmate’s positive test result came back.

The sheriff’s office says this case is not related to the 22 other positive cases it announced Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES: