Is masking coming back to fight COVID-19 in Kansas? What health leaders are saying

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are masks coming back to tame the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases in Kansas?

The state reported Monday that confirmed delta variant cases increased by 20% since Friday, up 158 to 950. State data also showed that Kansas averaged 440 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending Monday

Kansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Lee Norman told KMBC-TV on Monday that guidance could be coming soon.

“We will definitely issue guidance that we hope that the counties and most especially the school boards take seriously, and it will include masks,” he said.

Norman said that they will be as responsive and give as much lead time as possible.

Already in Johnson County, the health department is urging the county’s public schools to require students and staff who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks indoors when classes resume for the fall.

“I think that states and county’s local governments are going to have to take a hard look at their community members and make changes based off of what may be needed, and we know masking is a really easy way to stop the transmission of this,” said Lance Williamson, infection prevention and control nurse supervisor at KU Health System.