Isolation and increased tensions: how the coronavirus crisis hurts Wichita abuse victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Staying at home can be a respite for some but for victims of abuse, being homebound can be a stressor.

Earlier this week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced state K-12 schools are to close for the school year.

“With everyone in the house, a situation that’s already potentially abusive could explode. That’s what we’re hearing nationally and seeing locally,” Amanda Meyers, executive director for the Wichita Family Crisis Center said.

Increased tensions and close quarters can take a tumultuous situation and potentially cause harm, not only to intimate partners but also to children.

“It’s the verbal abuse, the emotional abuse, but unfortunately, it’s also the physical abuse. It’s a lot on people,” Meyers said.

Meyers says the organization is struggling to shelter people while also maintaining social distancing. She anticipates using client assistance dollars to rent out confidential hotel rooms for families in need.

The overbuying of items like toilet paper is also hurting those seeking shelter.

“The people we see in our facility, we don’t have the opportunity to hoard. We don’t have the financial resources to hoard neither do they, so they’re buying toilet paper by the pack, or non-perishable food items, so they’re really affected by the scarcity we’re seeing,” Meyers said.

Meyers recommends getting outside as a family, taking walks, making phone calls or video chatting relatives to maintain social connections. She also adds, there is no harm in calling the Wichita Family Crisis Center to do some safety planning if you are concerned.

The 24/7 Crisis Line is 316-267-SAFE.

LATEST STORIES: